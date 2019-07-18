Jul 18, 2019 / 11:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Sterlite Technologies Limited Q1 FY '20 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)
Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Vishal Aggarwal, Head Investor Relations and M&A, Sterlite Technologies. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Vishal Aggarwal - Sterlite Technologies Limited - Head of IR
Good evening, everyone, and thank you for taking the time to join us for today's conference call and review of our business results for the first quarter of FY '20. Joining us today are Dr. Anand Agarwal, CEO; and Anupam Jindal, CFO of Sterlite Technologies.
Let me quickly outline the agenda for today's call. Anand will provide you a brief update on the industry and then spend some time walking you through our market positioning and performance. Anupam will then follow it up with financial highlights for the quarter, after which we'll be taking your questions.
We have also uploaded the presentation on our website for those who cannot
Q1 2020 Sterlite Technologies Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 18, 2019 / 11:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...