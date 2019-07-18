Q1 2020 Sterlite Technologies Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 18, 2019 / 11:30AM GMT

Vishal Aggarwal - Sterlite Technologies Limited - Head of IR



Good evening, everyone, and thank you for taking the time to join us for today's conference call and review of our business results for the first quarter of FY '20. Joining us today are Dr. Anand Agarwal, CEO; and Anupam Jindal, CFO of Sterlite Technologies.



Let me quickly outline the agenda for today's call. Anand will provide you a brief update on the industry and then spend some time walking you through our market positioning and performance. Anupam will then follow it up with financial highlights for the quarter, after which we'll be taking your questions.



We have also uploaded the presentation on our website for those who cannot