Sep 25, 2019 / 12:30PM GMT

Vishal Aggarwal - Sterlite Technologies Limited - Head of IR



Good evening, everyone, and thank you for taking the time to join us at a short notice for today's conference call to give you an update on STL's acquisition of IDS Group.



Joining me today are Dr. Anand Agarwal, CEO; and Anupam Jindal, CFO of Sterlite Tech. We'll be spending time introducing you to the IDS Group and walking you through the strategic rationale of the acquisition and its economy [contours], after which, we'll be happy to take your questions.



We have also made the presentation public for those who cannot access it live. And before we proceed with this call, I would like to add that some elements of this presentation may be forward-looking in nature and must be viewed in relation to the risks pertaining to our business. The safe harbor clause indicated in our presentation also applies to this conference call.



With that, I turn over the call to Anand.



Anand Gopaldas Agarwal - Sterlite Technologies Limited - Group CEO & Whole-time Director



