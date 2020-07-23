Q1 2021 Sterlite Technologies Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 23, 2020 / 10:30AM GMT

Pankaj Dhawan;Head of Investor Relations -



I am Pankaj Dhawan, heading Investor Relations at STL. To take us through the results of this quarter and to answer your questions, we have with us Dr. Anand Agarwal, CEO, STL; and Mr. Anupam Jindal, CFO, STL.



Anand Gopaldas Agarwal - Sterlite Technologies Limited - Group CEO & Whole