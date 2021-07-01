Sterlite Technologies Ltd Investor Meeting (Virtual) Transcript

Jul 01, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Khushboo Chawla -



Hello, everyone, and a very warm welcome to STLescope 2021. I hope you and your loved ones are well and safe. Last year was a year like no other. The pandemic actually challenged us in all kind of different possible ways. We saw continued lockdowns. We saw different strains of the virus and so much more. But we actually saw the best of humanity come together during this year. And if there was just one common denominator in all the events of the past year, it was digital network and the power of technology. That is what kept us running in this year. Digital networks will also shape our collective future. So through this STLescope, let's have a look at the very exciting future of digital networks and that of STL.



But before we start, I would like to add that some elements of today's presentation may be forward-looking in nature and must be viewed in relation to the risks pertaining to the business. The safe harbor clause indicated in the presentation also applies to this webcast.



So let's move forward, but let's look back a little also with this very short video on the year gone