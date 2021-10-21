Q2 2022 Sterlite Technologies Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 21, 2021 / 10:30AM GMT

Pankaj Dhawan - Sterlite Technologies Limited - Head of IR



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to STL's Q2 FY '22 earnings conference call. I'm Pankaj Dhawan, Head, Investor Relations at STL. To take us through the Q2 results and to answer your queries, we have with us Dr. Anand Agarwal, CEO, STL; Ankit Agarwal, Managing Director, STL; and Mr. Mihir Modi, CFO, STL. (Operator Instructions)



Please note that this call is being recorded. You can download a copy of the presentation from our website at www.stl.tech. Before we proceed with the call, I would like to add some elements of today's presentation may be forward-looking in nature. And must be viewed in relation to the risk pertaining to the business. The safe harbor clause indicated in the presentation also applies to this conference call.



For opening remarks, I now hand over the call to Dr. Anand Agarwal. Over to you, sir.



Anand Gopaldas Agarwal - Sterlite Technologies Limited - Group CEO & Whole-time Director



Yes.