Q1 2024 Sterlite Technologies Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 27, 2023 / 11:30AM GMT

Pankaj Dhawan - Sterlite Technologies Limited - Head of IR



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the STL's Quarter 1 FY '24 Earnings Conference Call. I am Pankaj Dhawan, Head of Investor Relations at STL. To take us through the results and answer your questions, we have Ankit Agarwal, Managing Director, STL; and Tushar Shroff, Group CFO, STL. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this call is being recorded. You can also download a copy of presentation from our website at www.stl.tech.



Before we proceed with this call, I would like to add that some elements of today's presentation may be forward-looking in nature and must be viewed in relation to the risk pertaining to the business. The safe harbor clause indicated in the presentation also applies to this conference call.



For opening remarks, I now hand over the call to Ankit Agarwal. Over to you, Ankit.



Ankit Agarwal - Sterlite Technologies Limited - MD & Whole-Time Director



Thank you, Pankaj. Good day, everyone.