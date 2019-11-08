Q2 2020 Birlasoft Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 08, 2019 / 09:30AM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and a very warm welcome to the Birlasoft Limited Q2 FY '20 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Vikas Jadhav, Head of Investor Relations at Birlasoft. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Vikas Jadhav - Birlasoft Limited - Head of IR



Yes, good afternoon. Thanks, Ali. Good afternoon, everybody. So welcome to the Birlasoft's Q2 FY '20 Earnings Call. I am Vikas from Investor Relations. And joining us today, we have our leadership, so Mr. Dharmender Kapoor, CEO; Rajeev Gupta, CFO; Samit Deb, Chief of HR; Shreeranganath Kulkarni, Chief Delivery Officer; and this time around we also have Roop Singh, our Chief Business Officer.



Please note that anything that we say on the call, which really refers to the outlook are forward-looking statement, must be read in connection with the disclaimer in our factsheet, which has kind of been sent to the exchanges, which mentions that the company faces. I now hand over the call to DK. Over to