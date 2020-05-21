Q4 2020 Birlasoft Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 21, 2020 / 04:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Birlasoft Q4 and FY '20 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Vikas Jadhav, Head, Investor Relations, Birlasoft. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Vikas Jadhav - Birlasoft Limited - Head of IR
Thanks, Mallika. So very good morning to all of you, and welcome to Birlasoft's Q4 and FY '20 Earnings Call. So today, we have with us our CEO and MD, Dharmender Kapoor, DK, as you know him; Roop Singh, our Chief Business Officer; Shreeranganath Kulkarni, SK, our Chief Delivery Officer. And this time around, we also have Arun Rao who has joined us as the Chief People Officer; and [Shantanu Rudra] who has taken over from Rajeev and is heading Finance for us.
So please note that anything which we say and which refers to the outlook for the future is a forward-looking statement on this call and will be read in conjunction with the disclaimer, which we have put up in our last page of Investor Update, which
