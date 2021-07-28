Jul 28, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT
Vikas Jadhav - Birlasoft Limited - Head of IR
So good evening to everybody. I'm Vikas from Investor Relations. And joining us today, we have our CEO and MD, Mr. Dharmender Kapoor, DK; CFO, Mr. Chandrasekar Thyagarajan, Chandru; Roop Singh, our Chief Business Officer; Shreeranganath Kulkarni, SK, who is our Chief Delivery Officer; and Arun Rao, who is our Chief People Officer. So please note that anything which we say on this call and which refers to our outlook for the future is a forward-looking statement and must be read in conjunction with the disclaimer, which we have put up in our Investor update and which has been uploaded to the stock exchange.
I now hand over the call to DK. Over to you, DK.
Dharmender Kapoor - Birlasoft Limited - MD, CEO & Director
Thank you, Vikas. Are you able to hear me well?
Vikas Jadhav - Birlasoft Limited - Head of IR
Yes, DK.
Dharmender Kapoor - Birlasoft Limited - MD, CEO & Director
Okay. Fantastic. Yes. Good evening, and
Q1 2022 Birlasoft Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 28, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...