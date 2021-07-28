Q1 2022 Birlasoft Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 28, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Vikas Jadhav - Birlasoft Limited - Head of IR



So good evening to everybody. I'm Vikas from Investor Relations. And joining us today, we have our CEO and MD, Mr. Dharmender Kapoor, DK; CFO, Mr. Chandrasekar Thyagarajan, Chandru; Roop Singh, our Chief Business Officer; Shreeranganath Kulkarni, SK, who is our Chief Delivery Officer; and Arun Rao, who is our Chief People Officer. So please note that anything which we say on this call and which refers to our outlook for the future is a forward-looking statement and must be read in conjunction with the disclaimer, which we have put up in our Investor update and which has been uploaded to the stock exchange.



I now hand over the call to DK. Over to you, DK.



Dharmender Kapoor - Birlasoft Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Thank you, Vikas. Are you able to hear me well?



Vikas Jadhav - Birlasoft Limited - Head of IR



Yes, DK.



Dharmender Kapoor - Birlasoft Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Okay. Fantastic. Yes. Good evening, and