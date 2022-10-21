Oct 21, 2022 / 01:30PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Birlasoft Limited Q2 FY '23 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Anirban Thakur. Thank you, and over to you.
Unidentified Company Representative -
Thank you, Faizan, and welcome, everyone. This is Anirban from Investor Relations team. And joining us on this call, we have our CEO and MD, Mr. Dharmander Kapoor, DK as we call him; our CFO, Mr. Chandrasekar Thyagarajan; Chandru as we call him; Mr. Roop Singh, joining from U.S., our Chief Business Officer; Mr. Shreeranganath Kulkarni, SK, as we call him, our Chief Delivery Officer; and we also have with us Mr. Arun Rao, our Chief People Officer. We will begin the call with opening remarks from Mr. Kapoor and then Mr. Chandru.
Please note that anything that we say on this call on the company's outlook for the future is a forward-looking statement and must be read in conjunction with the disclaimer mentioned in our Q2 FY '23 investor update, which has been sent
Q2 2023 Birlasoft Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Oct 21, 2022 / 01:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...