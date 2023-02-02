Feb 02, 2023 / 10:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Entertainment Network (India) Limited Q3 FY '23 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Ms. Runjhun Jain from EY Investor Relations. Thank you, and over to you, Runjhun.



Runjhun Jain -



Thank you, Tanvi. Good evening, everyone. Welcome to the Q3 and 9 months FY '23 Earnings Call of Networks -- Entertainment Network (India) Limited. To take you through the results and answer your questions today we have management team from the company, represented by Mr. Nandan Srinath, Executive President; Mr. Sanjay Ballabh, EVP, Finance. Mr. Yatish Mehrishi, CEO, is unable to join the call as he had a last-minute family emergency.



The financial presentation has already been uploaded on the company's website. Should you need any further information, you can reach out to us at EY IR team, and we would be happy to send it over to you.



Before we proceed with the call, a disclaimer. Please do note that anything said on