May 05, 2023 / 10:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Entertainment Network India Limited's Q4 FY '20 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Diwakar Pingle from E&Y, Investor Relations. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Diwakar Pingle -
Thank you, Nirav. Good afternoon, friends. We welcome you to the Q4 and FY '23 Earnings Call of Entertainment Network India Limited. To take us through the results and to answer your questions today, we have with us the top management from ENIL, represented by Yatish Mehrishi, CEO; and Sanjay Ballabh, EVP Finance. We will start the call with a brief overview of the quarter and the year gone past by Yatish, which will give you a broad highlight of the business trends and what is observing in the market. And post that, we will open it for the Q&A session. The discussions that we have today may contain forward-looking statements relating to future events and future performance. Numerous factors could cause actual results to differ materially
Q4 2023 Entertainment Network (India) Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
May 05, 2023 / 10:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...