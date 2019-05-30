Q4 2019 Jagran Prakashan Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 30, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Jagran Prakashan Q4 FY '19 Earnings Conference Call hosted by ICICI Securities Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Vikash Mantri from ICICI Securities. Thank you and over to you, sir.



Vikash Mantri - ICICI Securities Limited, Research Division - VP & Media Analyst



Good afternoon, everybody. We at ICICI Securities pleased to host the Q4 FY '19 and full year FY '19 results conference call of Jagran Prakashan Limited. We have with us, as always, the senior management of the company represented by Mr. Sanjay Gupta, CEO; Mr. Shailesh Gupta, Director, Marketing; Mr. R.K. Agarwal, CFO; and Ms. Apurva Purohit, President.



Over to you, sir, for initial remarks.



Rajendra Kumar Agarwal - Jagran Prakashan Limited - CFO



Welcome, gentlemen, to the conference call of JPL for the Q4 2019 and for the year 2019. You all have had an opportunity to have a look at the presentation