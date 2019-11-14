Q2 2020 Jagran Prakashan Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 14, 2019 / 06:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day and welcome to Jagran Prakashan Limited Q2 FY '20 Earnings Conference Call.



This conference call may contain forward-looking statements about the company which are based on the beliefs, opinions and expectations of the company as on the date of this call. These statements are not the guarantees of future performance and involve risk and uncertainties that are difficult to predict.



(Operator Instructions)



Please note, this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. R.K. Agarwal, CFO, Jagran Prakashan Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Rajendra Kumar Agarwal - Jagran Prakashan Limited - CFO



Dear friends, we welcome you to the conference call for the quarter ended 30th September 2019.



As you all know, the economy has somewhat deteriorated in Q2. But we continued to work hard to contain the de-growth in print and radio revenues, which was the lowest amongst the peers. We also kept at near 0 cost inflation excluding raw materials. Efforts of Music Broadcast