Q3 2020 Jagran Prakashan Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Rajendra Kumar Agarwal - Jagran Prakashan Limited - CFO



Ladies and gentlemen, we welcome you to the first conference call of the calendar year 2020. While wishing you all very happy new year, I'm sure you all have had an opportunity to look at the reported numbers, press release and presentation.



After nearly 3 years, with the exception of Q4 FY '19, which had a benefit of revenue from the election government had spent, Q3 FY