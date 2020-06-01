Q4 2020 Jagran Prakashan Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 01, 2020 / 06:30AM GMT

Rajendra Kumar Agarwal - Jagran Prakashan Limited - CFO



Dear friends, happy to say that from today lockdown is lifted. Welcome to the conference call for the year ended 31st March, 2020, which has been an eventful year on all counts. I'm sure you all are taking good care of yourself and your family.



You must have had an opportunity to look at the results and a couple of press releases, including the one on the impact of COVID-19. Friends, we have