Q3 2021 Sadbhav Engineering Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 15, 2021 / 11:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Sadbhav Engineering Limited and Sadbhav Infrastructure Project Limited Q3 FY '21 Earnings Conference Call hosted by Asian Market Securities Private Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Amber Singhania from Asian Market Securities. Thank you, and over to you, Mr. Singhania.



Amber Singhania - Asian Markets Securities Private Limited, Research Division - Senior Analyst



Thank you, Nirav. Good afternoon, everyone. On behalf of Asian Market Securities, I welcome you all for 3Q FY '21 Earnings Conference Call of Sadbhav Engineering Limited and Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects Limited. We have with us today, Mr. Vasistha Patel, CEO of Sadbhav Engineering and MD of Sadbhav Infrastructure; and Mr. Nitin Patel, ED and CFO, Sadbhav Engineering with us representing the company. We shall have a quick update from the management and then we can proceed to the Q&A session. Over to you, sir.



Nitin Kumar R. Patel