Q1 2020 KEC International Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 07, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Q1 FY '20 Results Conference Call of KEC International Limited.



We have with us today from the management, Mr. Vimal Kejriwal, Managing Director and CEO; and Mr. Rajeev Aggarwal, CFO.



(Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Vimal Kejriwal. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Vimal Kejriwal - KEC International Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Thank you. Good evening to all of you. I welcome you all to the Q1 earnings call of KEC. The key highlights of this quarter are, we have achieved a revenue -- year-on-year revenue growth of 15%, backed by a strong year-on-year growth of 25% in the T&D revenues. EBITDA has shown a similar growth of 16% for this quarter, with EBITDA margin stable at 10.4%. Our PBT and PAT margins stand at 5.7% and 3.7%. PBT and PAT have not grown in the same ratio as EBITDA growth. One is there has been an impact of lease accounting policy, whereby some costs have been shifted between the