Q2 2020 KEC International Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 08, 2019 / 11:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the KEC International Limited Q2 FY '20 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Vimal Kejriwal. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Vimal Kejriwal - KEC International Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Good evening to all of you. Welcome you all to the Q2 earnings call of KEC. Our revenues for the quarter at INR 2,809 crores has grown by around 17% vis-Ã -vis Q2 FY '19 with an EBITDA growth of 16% and margins of 10.5%. PBT has grown at a faster pace than the revenues at 21% Y-o-Y, improving by 20 basis points to 6.4% in Q2 FY '20 on account of improvement of interest as a percentage to sales.



PAT has grown by 42% Y-o-Y, the PAT margins improving to 5%. While KEC order inflows are [such] INR 3,766 crores, including the latest order announcement of INR 1,806 crores. Our order book as of 30th September, 2019, is at INR 18,085 crores, while we still have a large L1 position of INR 5,000 crores plus. This L1 is majorly from domestic T&D,