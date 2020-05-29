Q4 2020 KEC International Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 29, 2020 / 11:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Q4 FY '20 Results Conference Call of KEC International Limited. We have with us today from the management, Mr. Vimal Kejriwal, MD and CEO; and Mr. Rajeev Aggarwal, CFO. (Operator Instructions)



Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Vimal Kejriwal. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Vimal Kejriwal - KEC International Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Thank you so much. Good evening. I welcome you all to the Q4 earnings call of KEC. I hope that you and your family are safe and healthy.



Let me start with some of the key updates on recent events. I'm pleased to inform you that all our manufacturing units in India are operational with the implementation of government-mandated work guidelines for social distancing and employee safety. Our SAE manufacturing units in Brazil and Mexico have been operational throughout this period as the sector was identified as essential sector in the 2 countries. On the project front, international project