Q4 2021 KEC International Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 12, 2021

Operator



We have with us today from the management, Mr. Vimal Kejriwal, MD and CEO; Mr. Rajeev Agarwal, CFO; Mr. Pankaj Kalani, Senior VP.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Vimal Kejriwal, MD and CEO.



Vimal Kejriwal - KEC International Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Thank you, Ayesha. Good morning to all. I welcome you to the Q4 earnings call of KEC. I hope that you and your family are safe and healthy during these challenging times.



Let me start with a brief update on operation amidst the pandemic and lockdown scenario across many regions. All our manufacturing units and project sites continue to be in operation with strict implementation of COVID-19 protocols and government guidelines.



Over the last few weeks, amidst fears of even more stringent restrictions, we have witnessed some migration of workers. However, we are better prepared this year owing to the