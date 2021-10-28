Q2 2022 KEC International Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 28, 2021 / 04:30AM GMT

KEC International Limited Q2 FY '22 Results Conference Call.



Vimal Kejriwal - KEC International Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Thank you. Good morning. I welcome you all to the Q2 earnings call of KEC. I hope that you and your family are safe and healthy during these challenging times. Let me start with a brief update on our recent acquisition and thereafter talk about the overall performance for the quarter and half year and each of the respective businesses. We had launched our oil and gas cross-country pipeline business in line with government's thrust in this sector and our vision to strategically expand our business portfolio into adjacency.



To accelerate growth in the business, I'm happy to share that we have completed the acquisition of 100% equity in Spur Infrastructure Private Limited in October '21. Spur Infra is now a wholly owned subsidiary of KEC. Spur Infra