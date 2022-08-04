Q1 2023 KEC International Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 04, 2022 / 04:30AM GMT

Thank you, Nirav. Good morning. I welcome you all to the Q1 Earnings call of KEC. I hope that you and your family are safe and healthy. Let me start with an update on the overall performance for the quarter and thereafter talk about each of the respective businesses. We have achieved revenues of INR 3,318 crores for the quarter with a robust consolidated growth of 31% and the stand-alone growth of 22% vis-a-vis Q1 last year. The growth has been delivered by good performances in most of our businesses such as T&D, civil, railways, oil and gas and cables. We have delivered EBITDA margins of 8.2% at the stand-alone level and 5.1% at the consol level for the