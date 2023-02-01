Q3 2023 KEC International Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 01, 2023 / 04:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good morning, and welcome to the KEC International Limited Q3 FY '23 Results Conference Call. We have with us today from the management, Mr. Vimal Kejriwal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer; and Mr. Rajeev Agarwal, Chief Financial Officer. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Vimal Kejriwal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. Thank you, and over to you, Mr. Kejriwal.



Vimal Kejriwal - KEC International Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Good morning. I welcome you all to the Q3 earnings call of KEC. Let me start with an update on the overall performance for the quarter and thereafter talk about each of the respective businesses and the key strategic initiatives.



We have achieved our revenues of INR 4,375 crores for the quarter, a robust growth of 31% vis-a-vis Q3 last year. We are witnessing strong execution momentum across most of our businesses. The growth is backed by good performance in the T&D, Civil and Oil &