Q3 2024 KEC International Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 31, 2024 / 04:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the KEC International Limited Q3 FY24 results conference call. We have with us today from the management, Mr. Vimal Kejriwal, MD and CEO; and Mr. Rajeev Agarwal, CFO (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Vimal Kejriwal, MD and CEO. Thank you, and over to you Mr. Kejriwal.



Vimal Kejriwal - KEC International Ltd - MD and CEO



Thank you, Michelle, good morning to all. We welcome you to the Q3 earnings call of KEC. I will begin by outlining the key performance highlights for the quarter, provide insights into each of our business segments, and conclude with outlook for the year.



We have delivered a consolidated revenue growth of 14% for the quarter with revenues surpassing INR5,000 crores. The growth has been primarily delivered by good performances in civil and the T&D businesses, both in India and international. With this, we have achieved a consolidated record revenue growth of 17% for nine months, which is in line with our