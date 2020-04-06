Apr 06, 2020 / 08:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Mahindra & Mahindra Finance Services Conference Call hosted by Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited to discuss business impact of COVID-19 and related RBI measures. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Alpesh Mehta from Motilal Oswal Financial Services. Thank you, and over to you.
Alpesh Mehta - Motilal Oswal Securities Limited, Research Division - Deputy Head of Research of BFSI & Banking Analyst
Thanks, Steven. Welcome to this Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Conference Call to discuss the impact of COVID-19 on the business as well as related RBI measures. Today, the management is represented by Mr. Ramesh Iyer, Vice Chairman and Managing Director; Mr. V. Ravi, Executive Director and CFO; Mr. Dinesh Prajapati, Senior VP, Treasury; and Mr. Rajesh Vasudevan, Senior VP, Accounts.
Now without much ado, I hand over the call to Mr. Iyer, for his initial comments, and after that, we can have a Q&A
Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Ltd to Discuss Impact of COVID-19 on the Financial Sector and RBI Policy Measures Call Transcript
Apr 06, 2020 / 08:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...