Jan 29, 2021 / 06:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Q3 FY '21 Earnings Conference Call of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Limited hosted by ICICI Securities. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Kunal Shah from ICICI Securities. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Kunal Shah - ICICI Securities Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst



Thank you, Margaret, and good morning, everyone. Today, we have with us on the call Mr. Ramesh Iyer, Vice Chairman and Managing Director; Mr. Vivek Karve, Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Rajnish Agarwal, Executive VP Operations; Mr. Dinesh Prajapati, Head, Accounts, Treasury and Corporate Affairs; and Mr. Rajesh Vasudevan, Senior VP, Accounts from Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services to discuss their Q3 FY '21 earnings and also give us the ground level feedback as to what's happening in their area of operations and discuss the financial update that are linked. So over to you, sir.



Ramesh Iyer -



