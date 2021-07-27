Jul 27, 2021 / 06:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Mahindra Finance Earnings Call hosted by ICICI Securities Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference has been recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Kunal Shah from ICICI Securities Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Kunal Shah - ICICI Securities Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst



Thank you, Malika, and good morning, everyone present on the call. This is Kunal Shah from ICICI Securities. So we have with us today, Mr. Ramesh Iyer, Vice Chairman and Managing Director; Mr. Amit Raje, Whole-time Director and Chief Operating Officer, Digital Finance, Digital Business Unit; Mr. Vivek Karve, Chief Financial Officer of the company and the Group Financial Services sector; Mr. Rajnish Agarwal, Executive VP, Operations; Mr. Dinesh Prajapati, Head, Accounts, Treasury and Corporate Affairs; and Mr. Rajesh Vasudevan, Senior VP, Accounts, along with other senior management team members on the call for Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services to discuss their Q1 FY