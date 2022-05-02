May 02, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Unidentified Company Representative



It gives me great pleasure to welcome all of you who are with us today in person. And also, many of you who have joined us virtually on the web. So I extend a warm welcome to all of you to our annual analyst meet, which I believe is happening after almost 2, 3 years. First of all, it is -- it feels so good to meet people in person to whom we have been interacting only virtually for the last so many quarters. And I really thank all of you for coming in today.



So without much ado, I will request Mr. Iyer to start the presentation.



Ramesh Iyer - Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Limited - Vice Chairman & MD



Good evening, everyone. Thank you very much for making it personally here. I mean, most of you I have met, but then suddenly everybody looked new to me. So we are now used to people only with the mask, we are only able to spot people through the eyes, but suddenly when you met everybody, but it gives you a lot of energy to meet personally. So thank you very much and also welcome everyone who's joined virtually.

