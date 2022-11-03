Nov 03, 2022 / 06:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, this call is not for media representatives or Bank of America investment bankers or commercial bankers, including corporate and commercial FX. All such individuals are instructed to disconnect now. A replay will be available for Bank of America investment bankers and commercial bankers, including corporate and commercial FX. The replay is not available to the media.



Good day, and welcome to Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Limited Q2 FY '23 Earnings Conference Call hosted by Bank of America Securities. This call will be recorded and the recording will be made public by the company pursuant to its regulatory obligations. Certain personal information, such as your name and organization, may be asked during the call. If you do not wish or for it to be disclosed, please immediately discontinue this call. (Operator Instructions).



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Anuj Singla. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Anuj Singla - BofA Securities, Research Division - Director in Equity Research



Good. Thank you, Faizan.