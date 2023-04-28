Apr 28, 2023 / 11:30AM GMT

Unidentified Company Representative -



So good evening, friends, and welcome to Mahindra Finance FY -- sorry for the small interruption. So welcome to Mahindra Finance FY '23 Post Results Analyst Meet. I welcome you all and really thankful that you could make it to the event today. While there are people who are physically present here, there are also people who have joined us online. So I use this opportunity to even welcome all of them.



On the dais today, we have Dr. Anish Shah, who's the MD of M&M and Chairperson for MMFSL; Mr. Ramesh Iyer, who is the VC and MD of Mahindra Finance; and Mr. Raul Rebello, who's our CEO and MD Designate; and Vivek Karve, CFO of the company.



So without much ado, I would request Mr. Iyer to quickly give us a preamble and a snapshot of F23 results. followed by a very quick summary of the financial results, which I will take over from him. Thank you.



Ramesh Iyer -



Hi. Good evening, and welcome, everyone. So I'll kind of briefly speak to you on what's happening out in the market that we represent, then request Vivek to take you