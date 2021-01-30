Q3 2021 Solar Industries India Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 30, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

Chirag Muchhala - Nirmal Bang Securities Pvt. Ltd., Research Division - Research Analyst



Thank you, Vikram, and good afternoon to everyone. Nirmal Bang Equities welcomes you all to the Q3 FY '21 earnings conference call of Solar Industries India Limited. The management is represented by Mr. Manish Nuwal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Nilesh Panpaliya, Chief Financial Officer; and Mr. Suresh Menon, Executive Director.



I now hand over the call to the management for their opening remarks, post of which we can take questions from participants. Over to you, sir.



Nilesh Panpaliya - Solar Industries India Limited - CFO



Hello, everyone, and welcome to the earnings call of Solar Industries India Limited to discuss Q3 FY '21 earnings release. This is Nilesh Panpaliya, CFO, Solar Industries India Limited. Joining us today on this call is CEO and MD, Mr. Manish Nuwal; Executive Director, Mr. Suresh Menon; along with other members of senior management team. We will start the call with some remarks on the performance of the company by myself and