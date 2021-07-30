Jul 30, 2021 / 06:00AM GMT

Abhijit Mitra - ICICI Securities Limited, Research Division - Analyst



Yes. Thanks, operator, and good morning to all the participants, and thanks for joining in. We are hosting Solar Industries India Limited Q2 FY '22 results conference call. From the management, we have Mr. Manish Nuwal, CEO and MD; Mr. Suresh Menon, Executive Director; Mr. Moneesh Agrawal, Joint CFO; and Ms. Shalinee Mandhana, joint CFO.



So without further ado, I'll hand it over to Mr. Manish Nuwal for his opening remarks. Over to you, Mr. Nuwal.



A very good morning, everyone, and welcome to Solar's First Quarter Investor Conference. My name is [Aanchal], and I would like to welcome all of you on behalf of Solar Industries