Oct 30, 2021 / 05:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Solar Industries India Q2 FY '22 Results Conference Call hosted by Centrum Broking Limited. (Operator Instructions)



I'll now hand the conference over to Mr. Chirag Muchhala from Centrum Broking Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Chirag Muchhala - Centrum Broking Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst of Consumer Electricals



Thank you, Vikam. Centrum Broking welcomes you all to the Q2 FY '22 Results Conference Call of Solar Industries India Limited. The management is represented by Mr. Manish Nuwal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Suresh Menon, Executive Director; Mr. Moneesh Agrawal, joint CFO; and Ms. Shalinee Mandhana, joint CFO. I will now hand over this call to the management for their opening remarks, post which we can take questions from participants.



Over to you, sir.



Shalinee Mandhana - Solar Industries India Limited - Joint CFO



Very good morning, and welcome to Solar Second Quarter and Half Yearly Investor