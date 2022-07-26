Jul 26, 2022 / 05:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Solar Industries India Limited Q1 FY '23 Earnings Conference Call hosted by Nirmal Bang Equities Private Limited. (Operator Instructions). Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Prasheel Gandhi from Nirmal Bang Equities. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Unidentified Analyst -
Thank you, Ranbir, and good morning to all participants. Nirmal Bang Equities welcome you to 1Q FY '23 earnings conference call for Solar Industries India Limited. From the management, we have Mr. Manish Nuwal, CEO and MD; Mr. Suresh Menon, Executive Director; Mr. Moneesh Agarwal, joint CFO; and Ms. Shalinee Manana, joint CFO.
I now hand over the con call to management for opening remarks. Post which, we can take questions from participant. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
CA Aanchal T. -
Thank you so much, Prasheel. A very good morning, everyone, and welcome to this fiscal first quarter review conference, my name is Aanchal, and I would like
Q1 2023 Solar Industries India Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 26, 2022 / 05:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...