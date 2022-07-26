Q1 2023 Solar Industries India Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 26, 2022 / 05:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Solar Industries India Limited Q1 FY '23 Earnings Conference Call hosted by Nirmal Bang Equities Private Limited. (Operator Instructions). Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Prasheel Gandhi from Nirmal Bang Equities. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Unidentified Analyst -



Thank you, Ranbir, and good morning to all participants. Nirmal Bang Equities welcome you to 1Q FY '23 earnings conference call for Solar Industries India Limited. From the management, we have Mr. Manish Nuwal, CEO and MD; Mr. Suresh Menon, Executive Director; Mr. Moneesh Agarwal, joint CFO; and Ms. Shalinee Manana, joint CFO.



I now hand over the con call to management for opening remarks. Post which, we can take questions from participant. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



CA Aanchal T. -



Thank you so much, Prasheel. A very good morning, everyone, and welcome to this fiscal first quarter review conference, my name is Aanchal, and I would like