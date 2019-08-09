Q1 2020 Sun Tv Network Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 09, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and a very warm welcome to the Sun TV Q1 FY '20 Earnings Conference Call hosted by Axis Capital. Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Ankur Periwal from Axis Capital. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Ankur Periwal - Axis Capital Limited, Research Division - VP of Media and Logistics



Good evening, and welcome to Sun TV Networks Q1 FY '20 Conference Call. The call will be initiated with a brief management discussion on the quarterly earnings performance, followed by an interactive Q&A session. As usual, we've got with us Mr. R. Mahesh Kumar, Managing Director; Mr. S.L. Narayanan, Group CFO; and Mr. V.C. Unnikrishnan, CFO.



S.L., would you like to add some opening remarks or should we open the floor for Q&A.



S. L. Narayanan - Sun TV Network Limited - Group CFO



Yes, in the interest of clarity, I just want to give 1 data point, so that much of the questions on the IPL numbers get preempted. We had a