Q2 2020 Sun Tv Network Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 12, 2019 / 11:30AM GMT

Ankur Periwal - Axis Capital Limited, Research Division - VP of Media and Logistics



Good evening, friends, and thanks for logging into the call, especially on the trading holiday.



So as usual, the call will be initiated with a brief management discussion on the Q2 and H1 performance, followed by an interactive Q&A session. Management team will be represented by Mr. R. Mahesh Kumar, Managing Director; Mr. S.L. Narayanan, Group CFO; and Mr. V.C. Unnikrishnan, CFO.



S.L., would you like to add any opening comments? Or should we get into Q&A?



S. L. Narayanan - Sun TV Network Limited - Group CFO



I think get into Q&A straightaway for maximizing available time.



Ankur