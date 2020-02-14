Q3 2020 Sun Tv Network Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 14, 2020 / 11:30AM GMT

Ankur Periwal - Axis Capital Limited, Research Division - VP of Media and Logistics



Good evening, friends, and welcome to Sun TV Network's Q3 FY '20 Earnings Call.



The management team will be represented by Mr. R. Mahesh Kumar, Managing Director; Mr. S.L. Narayanan, Group CFO; and Mr. V.C. Unnikrishnan.



S.L., would you like to add any opening remarks?



S. L. Narayanan - Sun TV Network Limited - Group CFO



Yes, yes. Normally, we don't use -- lose much time on introductory remarks. This time around, I thought I'll just emphasize few items. See we can -- we've been