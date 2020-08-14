Aug 14, 2020 / 11:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day and welcome to Sun TV Network's Q1 FY 2021 Results Conference Call hosted by Axis Capital Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Ankur Periwal from Axis Capital. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Ankur Periwal - Axis Capital Limited, Research Division - VP of Media and Logistics
Yes. Thank you, [Lizaan], and welcome, everyone, to Sun TV Networks Q1 FY '21 Earnings Call. As usual, we have with us Mr. R. Mahesh Kumar, Managing Director; Mr. S.L. Narayanan, Group CFO; and Mr. V.C. Unnikrishnan, CFO, on the company side.
S.L., would you like to add some opening remarks or should we directly jump into the Q&A?
S. L. Narayanan - Sun TV Network Limited - Group CFO
I think in the interest of time, let's go straight into Q&A because there is very little time this evening. And let's get into the Q&A right away.
Ankur Periwal - Axis Capital Limited, Research
Q1 2021 Sun Tv Network Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 14, 2020 / 11:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...