Q2 2022 Sun Tv Network Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 08, 2021 / 06:30AM GMT

Ankur Periwal - Axis Capital Limited, Research Division - VP of Media and Logistics



Yes, thank you, Jakub. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Sun TV Network Limited Q2 and H1 FY '22 earnings call. As usual, from the management side, we have with us Mr. R. Mahesh Kumar, Managing Director; Mr. S.L. Narayanan, group CFO; and Mr. V. C. Unnikrishnan, CFO. I send over to you, if you'd like to add some initial remarks.



S. L. Narayanan - Sun TV Network Limited - Group CFO



On said, belated good wishes for happy Diwali to all people [online]. And unfortunately, we couldn't have this on Friday evening because a lot of analyst's friends had requested us to defer this in lieu of the holiday, and that's