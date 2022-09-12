Sep 12, 2022 / NTS GMT
Unidentified Analyst -
Thank you, everyone, for joining in. We have Godawari Power & Ispat with us. It's the flagship company of Hira Group of companies, which is into multiple businesses, including mining, cement, real estate, technology and obviously, steel.
Godawari Power & Ispat is an integrated player in the long value chain. So you're looking at iron ore mining, pellets, sponge iron, rounds, billets, ferros, everything. We have with us Mr. Dinesh Gandhi, who is the CFO at Godawari Power & Ispat. He has almost 3 decades of experience in the finance, accounts, financial planning and budgeting roles.
And without further ado, sir, over to you to discuss the performance of the company and maybe more educational background of the participants also on what the company's journey has been. Thank you so much.
Dinesh Kumar Gandhi - Godawari Power & Ispat Limited - Whole Time Director
Thank you, [Satyadeep]. Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone. I'm Dinesh Gandhi. I'm representing Godawari Power & Ispat Limited. Now I'm sure most of you must
