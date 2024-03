Q2 2024 Godawari Power and Ispat Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 06, 2023 / 06:30AM GMT

Sana Kapoor -



Thank you, Yousuf. Good afternoon, everybody, and welcome to Godawari Power & Ispat Limited Earnings Call to discuss the Q2 and H1 FY '24 results. We have on the call Mr. Abhishek Agrawal, Executive Director; Mr. Sanjay Bothra, CFO; and Mr. Dinesh Gandhi, Executive Director.



We must remind you that the discussion on today's call may include certain forward-looking statements and must be, therefore, viewed in conjunction with the risks that the company faces. May I now request Mr. Dinesh Gandhi to take us through the company's business outlook and financial highlights. Subsequent to which, we will open the floor for Q&A. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Dinesh Kumar Gandhi - Godawari