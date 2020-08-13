Q2 2020 R Systems International Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 13, 2020 / 05:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the R Systems Q2 FY 2020 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Kumar. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Kumar Gaurav - R Systems International Limited - AVP Finance & Accounts
Thank you, Vikram. Good morning. I hope you and your loved ones are safe and in good health during these challenging times. On behalf of R Systems, I welcome (technical difficulty) 2020 earnings conference call.
We have senior management of R Systems with us in this call. We will start the call with opening remarks on the performance of the company by Mr. Rekhi; followed by financial overview by Mr. Nand; and business overview by Mr. Avirag; after, we will have a closing statement by Mr. Rekhi. Lastly, we will open up for a Q&A session.
Before I hand over, let me read out the cautionary disclaimer statement on behalf of the company. Investors are cautioned that this presentation contains forward-looking statements that
Aug 13, 2020 / 05:30AM GMT
