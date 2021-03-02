Q4 2020 R Systems International Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 02, 2021 / 05:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the R Systems Q4 and FY 2020 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Kumar. Thank you, and over to you sir.



Kumar Gaurav - R Systems International Limited - AVP, Finance & Accounts



Thank you, Ritheja. Good morning to all. I hope you and your loved ones are safe and in good health. On behalf of R Systems, I welcome all participants to quarter-four and year 2020 earnings conference call.



We have senior management of R Systems with us in this call. We will start the call with the opening remarks on the performance of the company by Mr. Rekhi; financial overview by Mr. Nand; and business overview by Mr. Avirag. Thereafter, we will have a closing statement by Mr. Rekhi. Subsequently we will open up for a Q&A session.



Before I hand over, let me read out the customary disclaimer statement on behalf of the company. Investors are cautioned that this presentation contains certain forward-looking