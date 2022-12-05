Dec 05, 2022 / 05:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day. And welcome to R Systems' Q3 2022 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Kumar. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Kumar Gaurav - R Systems International Limited - Assistant Vice President, Finance & Accounts
Thank you, [Nirav]. Good morning to you all. On behalf of R Systems, I welcome all the participants to quarter three 2022 earnings conference call. We have senior management of R Systems with us in this call.
We will start the call with opening remark on the performance of the company by Dr. Rekhi, followed by financial overview by Mr. Nand and business overview by Mr. Avirag. Thereafter, we will have a closing statement by Dr. Rekhi. Subsequently, we will open up for a Q&A session.
Before I hand over, let me read out the customary disclaimer statement on behalf of the company.
Investors are cautioned that this presentation contains certain forward-looking statements that involve
Q3 2022 R Systems International Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Dec 05, 2022 / 05:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...