Q2 2023 R Systems International Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Kumar Gaurav - R Systems International Ltd - Assistant Vice President, Finance & Accounts



Thank you, Gabby. I welcome all participants to R Systems' quarter two 2023 earnings conference call. We have today with us Mr. Nitesh Bansal, Managing Director and CEO; Mr. Nand Sardana, CFO, R Systems. Mr. Nitesh has recently joined R Systems as Managing Director and CEO. We have shared the presentation with the investor earlier today. Hope all of you have received that. We will start the call with opening remarks on the performance of the company by Mr. Nitesh followed by financial overview by Mr. Nand. Thereafter we'll have a closure statement by Mr. Nitesh. Subsequently, we will open up for a Q&A session.



