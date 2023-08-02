Q2 2023 R Systems International Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 02, 2023 / 04:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the R Systems' Q2 FY23 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Kumar. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Kumar Gaurav - R Systems International Ltd - Assistant Vice President, Finance & Accounts
Thank you, Gabby. I welcome all participants to R Systems' quarter two 2023 earnings conference call. We have today with us Mr. Nitesh Bansal, Managing Director and CEO; Mr. Nand Sardana, CFO, R Systems. Mr. Nitesh has recently joined R Systems as Managing Director and CEO. We have shared the presentation with the investor earlier today. Hope all of you have received that. We will start the call with opening remarks on the performance of the company by Mr. Nitesh followed by financial overview by Mr. Nand. Thereafter we'll have a closure statement by Mr. Nitesh. Subsequently, we will open up for a Q&A session.
Before I hand over, let me read out the customary disclaimer statement on behalf of the
