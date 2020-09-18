Q1 2021 Allcargo Logistics Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 18, 2020 / 07:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Allcargo Logistics Q1 FY '21 Earnings Conference Call, hosted by Yes Securities Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Alok Deora from Yes Securities. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Alok Deora - Yes Securities(India)Limited - Research Division - Research Analyst



Thank you, Nirav. A very good afternoon to everyone. Today, we have the management of Allcargo Logistics Q1 FY '21 Earnings Conference Call. We have with us Mr. Prakash Tulsiani, CEO, CFS and ICD Division; Mr. Deepal Shah, CFO, Allcargo Logistics; Mr. Ravi Jakhar, Chief Strategy Officer.



I will now hand over the call to the management for opening remarks. We'll then follow up with a Q&A session. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Ravi Jakhar - Allcargo Logistics Limited - Chief Strategy Officer



Yes. Thanks, Alok. Hello, good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to