Q4 2022 Allcargo Logistics Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 30, 2022 / 05:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Allcargo Logistics Limited Q4 FY '22 Earnings Conference Call hosted by PhillipCapital India Pvt. Ltd.



This conference call may contain forward-looking statements about the company, which are based on the beliefs, opinions and expectations of the company as on date of this call. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. (Operator Instructions). Please note that this conference has been recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Vikram Vilas Suryavanshi from PhillipCapital India Pvt. Ltd. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Vikram Suryavanshi - PhillipCapital(India)Pvt. Ltd. - Research Division - VP of Equity & Analyst



Thank you, Faisan. Good morning, and very warm welcome to everyone. Thank you for being on the call of Allcargo Logistics Limited. We're happy to have the management with us here today for question-and-answer session with the investment community.