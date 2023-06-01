Q4 2023 Allcargo Logistics Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 01, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT

Q4 FY 2023 Earnings Conference Call of Allcargo Logistics Limited hosted by Systematix Institutional Equities.



Sudeep Anand - Systematix Shares & Stocks(India)Ltd. - Research Division - Research Analyst



Thank you, Nishith, and good afternoon, everyone. On behalf of Systematix, I welcome you all to Q4 FY '23 Earnings Conference Call of Allcargo Logistics Limited. We are pleased to have with us management team represented by Mr. Ravi Jakhar, Group's Chief