Q1 2024 Allcargo Logistics Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 11, 2023 / 10:30AM GMT

Allcargo Logistics Limited Q1 FY '24 Earnings Conference Call hosted by B&K Securities.



Sailesh Raja - Batlivala & Karani Securities India Pvt. Ltd., Research Division - Analyst



Mr. Ravi Jakhar, Group Chief Strategy Officer; and Mr. Deepal Shah, Group CFO.